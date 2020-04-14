Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

