Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,968 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 298.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

