Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Cfra raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

ACGL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

