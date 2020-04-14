Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $393,000 Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

