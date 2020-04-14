Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $479,000 Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 291.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $409.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

