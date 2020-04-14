Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

