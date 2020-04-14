Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

