Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,652,000 after buying an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $662.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.83%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

