Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 713 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 214,097 shares worth $81,466,147. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $357.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.