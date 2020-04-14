Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 724 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

