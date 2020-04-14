Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,055 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.