Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.