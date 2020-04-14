Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,900 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 462,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 264,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

