Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.62.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.