Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 805 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in International Paper by 78.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.