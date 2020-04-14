Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 700,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

