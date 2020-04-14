Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 271,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.