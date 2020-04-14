Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

