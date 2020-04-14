Man Group plc Buys New Position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Zagg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zagg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 100,340 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zagg by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zagg by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 195,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zagg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ahern acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,478 shares of company stock worth $108,747 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zagg stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.