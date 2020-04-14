Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 391 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $942.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $934.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,086.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,164.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

