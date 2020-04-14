Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 42,908 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.