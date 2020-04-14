Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 12,843 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

LYB stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

