Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 147,865 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

