Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 3,815 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

