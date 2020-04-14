Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys Shares of 113,301 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

PNC stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

