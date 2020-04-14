Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.