Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

ITW opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.