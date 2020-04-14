Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after purchasing an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

NYSE:EMR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.