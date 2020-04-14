Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

