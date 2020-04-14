Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 75.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,932 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $288,072.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,471 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

