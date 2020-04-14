Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

