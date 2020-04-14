Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $22.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

