Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

