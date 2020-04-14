Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,854,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.35.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

