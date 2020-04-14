Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

