Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 514.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,858 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,661,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.