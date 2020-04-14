Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.98.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

