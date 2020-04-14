Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,399,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

