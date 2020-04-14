Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,340.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,616 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 520.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

