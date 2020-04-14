Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE TRV opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

