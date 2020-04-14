Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

