Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.