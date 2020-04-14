Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 211,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

TFC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

