Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 2.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.