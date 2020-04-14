Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $14.51 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $8,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.