Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $19.11 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,105,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.67, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.