Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $8.48 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.