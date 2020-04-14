Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $9.42 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,635,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.98.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

