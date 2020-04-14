Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.37.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.