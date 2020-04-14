Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Linde by 233.3% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $186.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

